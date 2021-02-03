Suspects sought after armed robbery at Smyrna grocery store

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for three people who were caught on camera robbing a Smyrna grocery store Tuesday night.

Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. to an armed robbery at the Super Mercado on North Lowry Street.

Police have not released any additional information about the crime, but said surveillance cameras showed there were three people involved.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Christopher Rowlett with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5147 or christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org.