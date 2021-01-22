Suspects sought after 2 injured in shootout along Murfreesboro Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police continue to work to identify the suspects involved in a shootout along Murfreesboro Road in South Nashville Tuesday afternoon that left two innocent bystanders wounded.

The shooting happened near a Taco Bell near Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive. According to Metro police, multiple people exchanged gunfire with between a black car and a red Buick at a market gas station across the street.

A man in a green jacket got out of the passenger side of a red Buick parked at the market and exchanged shots with other individuals across the street in a Taco Bell parking lot, according to Metro police.

A second man was driving the red Buick, which fled the area after the gunfire. The car was later located Thursday. It was impounded and will be processed for evidence.

During the shootout, Metro police said two people nearby were wounded by gunfire. One victim was pumping gas at the market and was shot in the shoulder. The other victim was traveling down Murfreesboro Road when a bullet grazed his head, leaving him with non-critical injures.

Investigators found a rifle and believe multiple handguns were used in the shootout based on shell casings found at the scene.