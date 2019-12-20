Suspects in multi-state crime spree may be connected to triple homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple wanted in a violent multi-state crime spree including murder and kidnapping in Alabama and a home invasion in Clarksville may be linked to yet another crime investigation happening now in Illinois.

Forty-one-year-old Brady Witcher and 28-year-old Brittany McMillan are behind bars in Hazelwood, Missouri.

Now police are looking to see if they are connected to a triple murder that is being investigated nearby in Bethalto, Illinois.

The couple’s recent string of crimes began Dec. 13 near Birmingham, Alabama. That’s where investigators say the couple kidnapped a woman. That incident leading them the following day to the body of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes. Authorities in Alabama are charging the pair with kidnapping and capital murder.

Just this week McMillan and Witcher are accused of a violent home invasion and stabbing in Clarksville, along with two separate thefts at two different Walmart stores. Police told News 2 surveillance video from one of those incidents in Clarksville helped in the couple’s capture.

Investigators ultimately tracked McMillan and Witcher down at a hotel just outside of St. Louis.

Police there tell our sister station in St. Louis that a car at the hotel pointed them to Bethalto, Illinois. That’s where investigators discovered three people dead inside of a home.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to a home where they say a 59-year-old mother along with her 30-year-old son and another 32-year-old man were all found dead.

The Major Case Squad said they do have subjects of interest in custody, but they are not releasing their identity at this time.

Meantime, McMillan and Witcher are being held without bond.