Suspects in multi-state crime spree captured in Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the manhunt for two fugitives accused in a violent crime spree in Alabama and Tennessee has ended.

Investigators said 41-year-old Brady Witcher and 28-year-old Brittany McMillan were captured by local law enforcement agents late Thursday in St. Louis, Missouri.

Witcher and McMillan were added to TBI’s Most Wanted list, Thursday.

Clarksville Police said the pair is responsible for threatening an employee with a gun during a burglary at the Sango Walmart, last weekend.

Most recently, the pair is accused in a home invasion and stabbing at the Waterford Landing Apartments on Westfield Court in Clarksville, police said.

Investigators said Witcher and McMillan tied up a married couple for several hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Sometime [Thursday] morning, an altercation takes place,” said Jim Knoll, spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department.

“I know that one of the victims was able to wrestle away a gun from the female involved and then there was a male that had been shot but was most likely stabbed multiple times.”

That man is in stable condition. The woman was injured but is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the victims were somehow able to break free to contact the police.

Authorities in Alabama said Witcher and McMillan are charged in the Dec. 13 shooting death of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes, who was found slain early Saturday in a wooded area near Birmingham.

They are also charged with kidnapping in the abduction of another woman who survived.

Clarksville Police said the pair will likely face extradition to Alabama before answering to the charges in Tennessee.

