Suspects in death of Metro high school student face additional attempted murder charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three of the five people suspected of murdering a Metro high school student earlier this month now face an additional charge.

Court documents show Keimichael Clack, 19, Ronnie Sims, Jr., 28, and Chaziah Woods, 19, were charged Wednesday with attempted criminal homicide for shooting the victim’s father.

According to Metro police, the three men, along with two women, were involved in the murder of Rashawn Wallace, an 18-year-old student at Maplewood High School, during a plot to rob Wallace’s father. Wallace was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. on October 11 inside of his father’s home on Buena Vista Pike near Briley Parkway.

Police said 26-year-old Logan Sadler and 22-year-old Ajah Miles were at the home visiting Wallace and his father. According to investigators, Miles went to the front door and allowed Clack, Sims and Woods to enter the home.

Ronnie Sims (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keimichael Clack & Logan Sadler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Chaziah Woods (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ajah Miles (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Gunshots were fired inside the residence and Wallace was hit multiple times, officers said. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wallace’s father was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, police revealed.

Woods was also wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. He was booked into the Metro jail upon his release from the hospital.

Clark, Sadler, Miles, Woods and Sims all face a charge of criminal homicide. Police have not said if Miles and Sadler will also be charged with attempted criminal homicide in the shooting of Wallace’s father.

