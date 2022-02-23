COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville police are working to locate two women accused of committing jewelry theft robberies in jewelry stores across the US.

On January 31 the Cookeville Police Department responded to a theft call at a local jewelry store around 6:30 p.m. Detectives initiated an investigation that showed the two women had stolen more than $27,000 worth of jewelry in Cookeville.

Detectives identified the two women as Andreia Anghel and Marioara Munteanu, both are believed to have committed jewelry distraction thefts across the country.

Cookeville Police Department has placed active warrants out on Anghel and Munteanu for theft which is a Class C Felony.

Anyone with information regarding the women’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.