Men suspected in fatal shooting at Antioch apartment complex surrender to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men suspected of murdering another man during a robbery at an apartment complex in Antioch earlier this month have turned themselves in, according to Metro police.

Warrants were issued Tuesday for the arrests of 21-year-old Kenneth Flenoy and 19-year-old Daunte Young. Police said they surrendered separately to law enforcement Wednesday.

The two men are accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Tykeem Franklin inside of his Pebble Creek Circle apartment on July 16. The motive appeared to be robbery, police explained.

Flenoy and Young were booked into the Metro jail, where they were held without bond.

(Photo: WKRN)

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage