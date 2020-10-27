Suspects found hiding in garage after high-speed pursuit through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were found hiding in a garage after police said a high-speed pursuit from South Nashville to Old Hickory reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

Derrick Stovall, 23, and Andreotti Cole, 25, were booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including vehicle theft and evading arrest.

An arrest warrant alleges an officer attempted to stop a stolen car near Murfreesboro Pike and Spence Lane, but the driver, identified as Stovall, refused to pull over. That led to a chase that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour on the interstate and more than 90 miles per hour on other roads, according to the police report.

The Metro police helicopter followed the stolen car and saw the vehicle stop on Anthony Street in Lakewood, as officers said Stovall and Cole ran.

Both men were reportedly found hiding in a garage at that location, where the two were taken into custody.

Booking photos for Stovall and Cole were not immediately released by Metro police.