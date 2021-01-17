Police arrest several suspects in Lebanon, recover stolen guns

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple people are behind bars following an investigation into vehicle burglaries and shots fired in Lebanon.

Police say on Saturday night into Sunday morning, officers responded to Hamilton Spring Station and The Venue off of Highway 109 for reports of vehicle burglaries and shots fired. No injuries were reported.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of several suspects from the Murfreesboro area. The suspects have been charged with burglary and weapons possession.

Several weapons were also recovered, including one that was reported stolen out of Nashville and another stolen from a car in Lebanon Sunday morning.

Police would like to remind the public to lock and secure vehicles and property. Do not leave weapons inside vehicles.