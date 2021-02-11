Suspects arrested after woman beaten, robbed of stimulus money in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been charged after a woman was beaten with a two-by-four piece of lumber and robbed of her stimulus money outside of the tent where she was living in Nashville last month.

Kristy Edwards, 32, and Peter Hatchett, 45, were arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 24. Ronald Terry, 51, was arrested on the same charge the day after the crime, court documents show.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told Edwards that she had received her stimulus check from the government. While the victim was sleeping in her tent on Trinity Lane later in the day, police said Edwards called for the victim to come outside.

When she walked out of the tent, detectives said Terry punched the victim in the face, knocking her to the ground. As she was on the ground, a warrant states Edwards beat the victim with a two-by-four piece of lumber, then stole her money and phone.

At one point during the attack, police said Hatchett pulled a knife and searched the victim for other belongings.

The victim suffered “serious injuries” to her back and face, according to investigators.

Bond for both Edwards and Hatchett was set at $35,000. Terry, who also faces a charge for drug possession, is being held in lieu of a $53,000 bond.