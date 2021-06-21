Suspected wrong-way, DUI driver nearly crashes in Antioch with children in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drunk driver traveling the wrong way in Antioch over the weekend nearly ran off the road with two young children in the car, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded Saturday night to a report of a silver pick-up truck driving on the wrong side of Hobson Pike and “stopping erratically.”

When officers passed the truck, they said the driver swerved “to the extreme right,” nearly leaving the roadway.

Police said they were able to stop the driver, who claimed he was driving home from Nashville Shores Water Park, where he had “a few beers.”

Two young children were in the vehicle with the driver, according to investigators.

Officers said the driver appeared to be impaired and smelled of alcohol.

When the driver was interviewed by detectives, a warrant states he explained “I should have waited until I was sober to go home.”

The driver was booked into the Metro jail Saturday night on two counts of child endangerment, as well as his second DUI charge. His bond was set at $6,000.