Suspected teen porch pirate accused of pointing gun at Germantown couple

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected teenage porch pirate is accused of pointing a gun at a Germantown couple attempting to snap a photo of him stealing packages.

Metro police responded Monday to a report of a man in red pants stealing a package from a porch in Germantown. A witness told officers the thief looked at him, then reached down to his waist as if he had a gun, so the witness drove off.

A short time later, multiple gunshots were reported at Fourth Avenue North and Monroe Street. Officers encountered a couple in the area who stated that a man pointed a gun at them, as they attempted to take a picture of him stealing packages.

About a mile away, police said they located a man matching the suspect description in the area of Cheatham Place and Ninth Avenue North. Officers said the couple identified the man as the person who threatened them with a gun.

When officers searched the suspect, identified in court documents as Demonta Perkins, they said they were not able to locate a weapon, but they arrested the 19-year-old on charges of property theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Metro jail and held on a $15,000 bond.

