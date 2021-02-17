Suspected stabber in custody after man killed at Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a home in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a reported stabbing on Brooke Valley Drive, which is off of Central Pike in the area of South New Hope Road.

When police arrived, they said they located an adult male with at least one stab wound. He did not survive his injuries, according to investigators.

Detectives said a suspect was in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing, but did not release a name or any additional information.

