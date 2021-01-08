Suspected stabber arrested after attack in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a stabbing in Donelson Thursday night.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing around 9:15 p.m. on Donelsonwood Drive in the area of Lebanon Pike and Donelson Pike.

Police said one person was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries deemed critical. No other details were released about the victim.

One person was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to detectives.

No other details were immediately released.