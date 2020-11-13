Suspected slasher arrested after woman attacked with machete in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old man has been charged after police say he slashed a woman in the face with a machete in South Nashville, causing her serious injuries.

Metro police responded early Thursday morning to the area of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place, where a woman had “severe lacerations.” She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to officers.

When detectives questioned the suspect, identified as Paul Staggs, they said he claimed he became upset with the victim because she had accused him of stealing her belongings. Staggs grabbed a machete and struck the woman multiple times in the face, an arrest warrant alleges.

Paul Staggs (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Staggs was booked into the Metro jail Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of the sex offender registry. His bond was set at $30,000.

A booking photo for Staggs was not immediately released by Metro police.