FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are working to identify a suspected shoplifter who reportedly dragged a liquor store clerk and attempted to run him over.

The incident happened at Westside Wine and Spirits on Front Street.

Franklin police reported the suspect visited the store and put two bottles of liquor down his pants at least twice.

The clerk confronted the suspect during the second in-progress theft and followed him out to a light blue Mazda car, according to Franklin police. The suspect reportedly physically assaulted the clerk and then dragged him with the car while threatening to run him over.

The suspect got away and the clerk was not seriously injured. Franklin police is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to identify the suspect.

Anyone wit information is asked to call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.