Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting East Nashville security officer with hot coffee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A loss prevention officer suffered serious burns after a shoplifter reportedly threw hot coffee on him during a confrontation outside of an East Nashville truck stop Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest warrant, 53-year-old Delton Watkins took approximately eight items, totaling about $23, from the Love’s Travel Stops on West Trinity Lane near Dickerson Pike.

The paperwork states a loss prevention officer followed Watkins outside and approached him in the parking lot.

Metro police said Watkins was holding a hot cup of coffee that he then threw on the loss prevention officer, who suffered serious burns to his upper chest and neck, as well as “extreme pain.”

Watkins was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on charges including assault with bodily injury, theft and trespass. His bond was set at $3,000.

