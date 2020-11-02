Suspected shooter charged after bullet fired into East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who fired a bullet into an apartment in East Nashville over the weekend told detectives he did not realize there was anything in the chamber, an arrest warrant alleges.

Philip Restifo, 35, was booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on a charge of felony reckless endangerment.

The warrant states Metro police responded Sunday to an apartment on Litton Avenue, off Gallatin Pike, where a bullet had entered the unit of a man who was on the couch watching television. The man told officers he heard a “boom” and noticed a bullet had come through his front door and into his laundry room, according to the police report.

When detectives questioned Restifo, they said he explained he had put a new barrel on his AR-15 and was testing it out. Restifo claimed he did not realize a bullet was in the chamber, so he went to “dry fire” and a bullet came out, police said.

No injuries were reported.