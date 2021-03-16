Suspected shooter arrested after deadly home invasion in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old during a home invasion at an apartment in West Nashville last week.

Online court records show Lenoris Johnson, 31, was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of criminal homicide.

Metro police had responded just after midnight on March 11 to an apartment on Alameda Street, near Boyd Park, for a reported shooting and assault.

When officers arrived, they said they learned a man had forced his way into an apartment, shooting Quiondre Charles Benson, 23, and striking his female friend in the face, before fleeing.

Benson, who was located on the bedroom floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving, according to investigators.

A warrant states video surveillance from the area of the homicide showed a vehicle, matching one owned by Johnson, park on a Alameda Street, a few houses down from the scene. When Benson arrived home and entered the residence, the paperwork alleges Johnson got out of his vehicle and made his way into the apartment.

A witness told detectives that Johnson forced his way through the front door of the apartment and made his way upstairs, where he shot and killed Benson, then fled.

Court documents do not indicate whether Benson and Johnson knew each other.

No bond was initially set for Johnson, who remained jailed in Nashville Tuesday morning. A booking photo was also not immediately released.