Suspected serial thief accused of stealing 20 to 50 car batteries from Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man caught stealing a car battery from a vehicle at a closed South Nashville business over the weekend did the same thing numerous times over the past year, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro police were conducting surveillance Saturday on 51-year-old David Martin, a suspected car burglar. Detectives said they followed him to a closed business, Tennessee Steel Haulers, in the area of Woodycrest Avenue and Hackworth Street, where they observed him stealing a battery from a semi.

When Martin was stopped nearby, police said he claimed he had been stealing batteries for approximately one year and took a total of 20 to 50 of them, which he sold for about ten dollars each.

Martin was booked into the Metro jail Saturday afternoon on a charge of theft. He was released from custody on a $2,000 bond.

No information was released about the other car battery thefts.

