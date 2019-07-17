Suspected serial rapist sought by Metro police captured in Wisconsin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspected serial rapist wanted by Metro police has been captured by U.S. Marshals, according to officials.

Willie Williams, 20, was captured by U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Wisconsin. Authorities say Williams was hiding in the attic of his mother’s Milwaukee residence.

Police said they suspect Williams of victimizing seven women, several of them being escorts at motels.

Williams is suspected of victimizing seven women. He will be brought back to Nashville in the near future, police said.