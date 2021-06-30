Suspected scammer strikes Murfreesboro with claims of ants in vitamin bottles

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are working to identify a woman accused of scamming a business out of hundreds of dollars by claiming she found ants in vitamin bottles purchased at the store.

The department released surveillance video Wednesday morning showing the woman enter the Sprouts Farmers Market on Wendelwood Drive on June 19.

The woman returned several bottles of vitamins and claimed all of them had ants inside, according to officers.

Police said she told the store employees that she had spoken with a regional manager, who approved her return. She left the business with a $600 refund.

Murfreesboro detectives said they later learned the woman made a similar fraudulent return in Huntsville, Alabama, using the same complaint.

Investigators will work to determine if she is involved in any other incidents.

Anyone with information on her identity is urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5550 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.