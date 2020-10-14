Suspected gunman sought after 2 shot in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Bedford County have identified the man suspected of killing one person and critically wounding another in a shooting over the weekend.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said warrants were issued Wednesday morning for the arrest of Rolando Esquivel Garcia on charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

Deputies said Garcia shot two men on Lower Halls Mill Road Sunday afternoon.

Juan Diego Frias Gutierrez was found dead in the front yard, according to investigators. They said another man, who had been shot in the chest and arm, flagged down a deputy and was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Garcia is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 684-3232.