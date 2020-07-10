Suspected gunman charged in fatal Murfreesboro shooting

Zolan Miles

Zolan Miles (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting another man after an argument in the backyard of a home Thursday night.

Officers said 29-year-old Rodney Armstrong was shot twice outside of his home on Maylon Drive around 7:45 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, five people witnessed a disagreement between Armstrong and 21-year-old Zolan Miles, followed by the shooting.

Miles turned himself in at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, investigators revealed. He was charged with second-degree murder and held in the Rutherford County jail on a $450,000 bond.

