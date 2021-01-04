Suspected gunman arrested after shopper fatally shot inside West Nashville Target

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video captured a man shoot a shopper near the electronics department inside the West Nashville Target Sunday night, then continue firing at him while he was on the ground, an arrest warrant states.

Metro police responded around 7:15 p.m. to the Target on Charlotte Pike, where they said a 40-year-old man had been shot multiple times while shopping with a female friend. The shopper, identified by investigators as Avery Collier, was pronounced dead inside of the store, according to officers.

A warrant states David Van Dyke, 29, shot and killed Collier, then left the store and returned a short time later. Prior to being arrested, police said he discarded a gun in a planter outside of Target.

Detectives said they reviewed surveillance footage from inside the store and witnessed Van Dyke “shoot the victim once from a distance then several more times as the victim was on the ground.”

“We don’t know the motive. It’s obvious this was a targeted shooting,” Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron said in a news briefing. “We don’t know whether they knew each other, whether something occurred in the store. We’re just not clear at this point.”

Van Dyke was booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning on a charge of criminal homicide, where he was held on a $1 million.

A booking photo for Van Dyke was not immediately released by Metro police.