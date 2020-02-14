Suspected getaway driver charged in armed robbery at East Nashville dollar store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who admitted to driving the getaway car used in an armed robbery earlier this week at an East Nashville dollar store claimed he did not know the plan was to rob the business, a police report alleges.

Metro police responded just before 2 p.m. Monday to a robbery at the Dollar General on Dickerson Pike near Ben Allen Road.

According to investigators, a masked man wearing all black had entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The robber reportedly fled in a green Kia Soul with nearly $1,500 in cash.

The green car was located at an apartment complex on Dellway Villa Road, police explained. They interviewed the owner of the vehicle, who said her boyfriend, Sharrod Barton, had been driving the car all day.

When police questioned Barton, they said he admitted to his role as the getaway driver.

Barton was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on a charge of aggravated robbery with a weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

It was not immediately known if anyone else had been arrested in connection with the crime.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.