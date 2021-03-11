Suspected ‘funny money’ scam artist charged after Nashville businesses conned out of cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video posted online by a Hermitage business hit with counterfeit cash led police to identify the con artist responsible for several similar scams, an arrest warrant reveals.

Rashida Groomster, 22, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of criminal simulation.

A warrant states a woman went into The Rusty Nail on Andrew Jackson Parkway in Sept. 2020 and used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a meal, receiving change and conning the business out of money.

The Rusty Nail posted surveillance video of the woman and was contacted by multiple people on Facebook, identifying the scammer as Groomster, according to court documents.

Another warrant states Groomster also used a counterfeit $50 bill at Ruby Sunshine on 21st Avenue South in Dec. 2020.

Details of the other incidents alleged to have involved Groomster were not immediately released.

Groomster was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges of criminal simulation, theft, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Her bond was set at $113,500.

A booking photo for Groomster has not been provided by Metro police.