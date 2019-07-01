Suspected flasher exposes himself to bus rider at Nashville library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bus rider was able to snap a photo of a man who exposed himself to her outside of a library in Madison, helping Metro officers to make a quick arrest, a police report states.

Metro police responded Friday to the Madison branch of the Nashville Public Library on Gallatin Pike South.

According to an arrest affidavit, the bus rider said a man standing at the bus stop “proceeded to pull his pants down, exposing his genitals.”

Caleb Tyus (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The witness told officers she took a photo of the incident for evidence which investigators said did show the suspect with his pants down around his ankles.

When he was questioned by police, the suspect reportedly refused to identify himself; however, officers were eventually able to determine his name was Caleb Tyus.

Tyus, 20, was booked Friday night into the Metro jail on a charge of indecent exposure.

He was jailed on a $1,000 bond.