Suspected drunk driver slams into Nashville fire truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Nashville fire truck on the morning of July 4.

Roberto Orellana Alarcon, 23, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

An arrest affidavit states the incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday but did not list the location.

Metro police said Alarcon drove his truck around a parked police cruiser with its emergency lights flashing, then slammed into a Nashville fire truck.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters reported seeing Alarcon drinking a beer while driving his truck.

When the suspect was questioned, court documents allege he told officers “he was coming from home and trying to go home but was unclear with his directions.”

Alarcon was transported to Nashville General Hospital and then booked into the Metro jail.

