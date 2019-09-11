Suspected downtown Nashville church vandal found hiding between pews

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of causing an estimated $2,500 in damage to a downtown Nashville church.

Officers responded just before noon Tuesday to Nashville First Baptist Church on Seventh Avenue South where a witness reported a man had vandalized the church’s property. A light fixture was broken outside of the church and an object was used to break glass on a door, the witness told police.

When officers arrived, they could see the damage. They entered the church and said they located the 27-year-old suspect, Jerry Jemson hiding between pews in the auditorium.

Jemson was taken into custody on charges of vandalism and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $3,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.