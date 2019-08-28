Suspected dine-and-dasher banned from Broadway restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was ordered never to return to the Hard Rock Cafe on Broadway after he skipped out on the bill, then tried to steal car keys from the restaurant’s valet stand multiple times, Metro police say.

The incident happened Tuesday at the business near First Avenue North.

According to Metro police, Dylan Boyd left before paying for his meal, then attempted to take car keys from the Hard Rock’s valet stand. He was told to leave the restaurant and stay away, officers explained.

Police said Boyd returned a few minutes later and once again tried to steal car keys from the valet stand. He did not succeed, officers revealed.

When officers arrived, they arrested Boyd on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on a $1,000 bond.

