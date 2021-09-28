Suspected child rapist believed to have left the country, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected child rapist who was last known to be living in North Nashville.

Domingo Sunun, 41, has outstanding warrants for raping three children. Police say, the children — all under the age of 12 — were raped multiple times by Sunun since 2017.

Detectives believe Sunun has now left the country. They say he has a full nationwide extradition on those warrants.

He is facing one count of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of rape of a child. He has a full nationwide extradition on those warrants.

Anyone with information on Sunun’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.