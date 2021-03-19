Suspected carjacker arrested after pursuit, crash in southern Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in a carjacking at a Smyrna apartment complex has been arrested after a pursuit that led to a crash in southern Davidson County early Friday morning.

Smyrna police said officers responded around 3 a.m. to a carjacking at Ashley Grove Apartments on Enon Springs Road. When police arrived, the carjacker had fled.

Officers said they spotted the vehicle around 4 a.m. and attempted to stop the driver, who sped off. A pursuit began and the suspect crashed a short time later at Old Hickory Boulevard and Burkitt Road in the Cane Ridge area of Nashville, according to investigators.

At least one person inside the vehicle was taken into custody, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

