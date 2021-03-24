Suspected burglar injured while breaking into home in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was injured as he reportedly attempted to break into a home in The Nations early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a man injured at 49th Avenue North and Delaware Avenue.

Police said it appeared the man broke a window in an attempt to enter the home. He apparently suffered a puncture wound as a result and was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

