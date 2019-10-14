Suspected Broadway pickpockets arrested, charged with theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people accused of pick-pocketing patrons on Broadway were arrested over the weekend on charges of property theft.

According to an arrest warrant, security at the Valentine Nashville on Broadway was notified early Saturday morning of a cell phone theft. The paperwork alleges video showed Yosbel Hernandez, 39, and Yilian Olivera, 37, take a phone from a person’s pocket, then leave.

Security from the Valentine located the suspects at CrazyTown Nashville, where they said they found three cell phones and a woman’s wallet on the male suspect. When he was taken into custody, security told police, the female suspect dumped phones and other property out of her purse.

The arrest warrant states the manager at CrazyTown provided security video of some of the thefts that showed the two suspects walking closely together, following females and swiping their phones from their pockets.

Hernandez and Olivera were both arrested and booked into the Metro jail. They were released on a $5,000 bond.

