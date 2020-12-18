Suspect wanted in murder of man at South Nashville apartment Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police is searching for a man wanted in the shooting death of another man inside an apartment at the Whispering Oaks Apartments on Tanglewood Court in South Nashville.

According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Kardeceo Dardy and 23-year-old Jamaal Zakiya, both acquaintances, had argued over money throughout the day. The fight reportedly escalated when Zakiya would not drive Dardy home until Zakiya received gas money and Dardy shot Zakiya around 6:30 p.m.

Dardy has a warrant out for his arrest for criminal homicide. If you know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Dardy.