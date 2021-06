NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are actively seeking a man wanted in the death of another man outside of Bar Louie on 11th Avenue South on Friday night.

According to MNPD, 26-year-old Berwin Freeman Jr. is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 30-year-old Timothy Fields.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.