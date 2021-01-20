Suspect wanted for stealing from Franklin Publix Supermarket

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are searching for a burglar who stole from a Publix Supermarket.

Police say on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m., the burglar broke into the store located at the corner of Liberty Pike and Oxford Glen Drive. The break-in caused the store’s alarm to go off, but the suspect was already gone when police arrived.

It’s unclear what the thief’s target was and management is working to determine what may have been stolen.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

A cash reward is being offered for information in this case.