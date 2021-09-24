Suspect wanted for shooting parked vehicle in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police say a suspect is wanted for questioning after several shots were fired at a parked car in Antioch.

The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say a red Mustang approached a parked vehicle on Bess Court South in Antioch and fired several shots at the vehicle that was unoccupied.

Before fleeing the scene, the shooter hit a Metro Police cruiser.

The owner of the parked vehicle told Metro Police he witnessed the shooting.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Police.