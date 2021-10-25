Suspect wanted for questioning in case of missing Lebanon woman

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a missing person case from earlier this year.

Sandra Mai St. John, also known as Lexi, was reported missing by her family on June 15.

Following an investigation, police say it was revealed St. John met with Jose Guerrero at his home in Macon County on June 5. She has not been seen since that date.

Guerrero has since been named a suspect in her disappearance.

If you have any information about Guerrero’s whereabouts, you’re asked to reach out to Detective Brad Williams at (615) 453-4388 or by email at bradley.williams@lebanontn.org.