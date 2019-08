NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in East Nashville Monday.

Police said 22-year-old Latreavias Burns is wanted for the shooting death of 37-year-old Reginald Williams on 7th Street in Cayce Homes.

Investigators said Williams apparently was shot in the back as he fled from the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.