Suspect wanted for armed robbery of Dickerson Pike Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a man they say robbed the Dollar General store on the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike on Monday, Feb. 10.

Sharrod Barton

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro Police, 25-year-old Daniel Hamilton is wanted for aggravated robbery and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Hamilton reportedly was masked and demanded money from a store clerk at gunpoint.

Hamilton’s alleged getaway driver, 28-year-old Sharrod Barton was identified and arrested last Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





