Suspect sought in theft of man’s ashes during Lewis County break-in

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have identified the man suspected of stealing another man’s ashes during a home burglary last month in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they had issued warrants for the arrest of 51-year-old Adrian Scott Buie on charges of aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft over $10,000.

The charges stem from a break-in August 27 at a home on Walton Road, deputies explained. The resident told investigators that more than $3,000 in cash was taken along with her husband’s watches and the ashes of her father who died nearly two years ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Buie was believed to be driving a stolen pickup truck, but that vehicle was recovered earlier this week in Giles County.

Adrian Buie (Photo: Lewis County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe Buie, who is also wanted in Mount Pleasant on several counts of auto burglary, is still somewhere in the southern part of Middle Tennessee.

Anyone with information on Buie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 931-796-5096.