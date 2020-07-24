Suspect sought in smash-and-grab burglary at West Nashville liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who broke into a West Nashville liquor store Sunday.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened at RiMel’s Liquors on Charlotte Pike around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Metro police reported the man entered the store by breaking out the front glass door before taking several bottles of liquor. He then fled the scene in a 1975-1991 Ford Econoline van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

