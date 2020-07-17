Suspect sought in shooting death outside Elm Hill Pike motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man at a motel on Elm Hill Pike Thursday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Elm Hill Pike.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Jerome Perkins Jr., who is accused of shooting and killing Isaac Thomas, 20.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported Thomas was found wounded on the sidewalk outside the motel and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witnesses told investigators Thomas and the shooter were involved in an argument just before the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

