Suspect sought in murder at Hermitage hotel

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for the man they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel in Hermitage early Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting happened at the Super 8 Motel on Princeton Place around 2:15 a.m.

Police believe the victim, 20-year-old Anthony Goodall, was targeted in the shooting.

Investigators say the Lebanon man was shot and killed as he walked into the room. His belongings were also taken.

The suspect (pictured) and his male accomplice fled the scene in a white, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.