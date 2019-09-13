Suspect sought in Hohenwald parking lot assault

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have issued an alert for a man wanted after an assault Thursday night outside of a convenience store in Hohenwald.

Hohenwald police responded around 8 p.m. to an “isolated incident” in the parking lot of Nick and Bubba’s Beer Bait and Baccer on Summertown Highway.

According to officers, Travis Jackson was involved in an aggravated domestic assault at the location. He was last seen walking toward the area of Highway 20 and Edgefield wearing a purple shirt, police said.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lewis County dispatch at 931-796-3616.

