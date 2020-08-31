Suspect sought in Gallatin apartment shooting

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police have identified the man wanted for a weekend shooting that wounded a man inside of an apartment.

Police said warrants were issued for the arrest of Kyron Northern on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, which stemmed from a shooting Sunday evening.

According to detectives, Northern and several other people were smoking marijuana in an apartment on North Water Avenue. While passing around a handgun, officers said the weapon was fired, striking a man in the calf.

Gallatin police said no one in the apartment called 911, but someone drove the victim to Hendersonville, where a good Samaritan at Sam’s Club tied a tourniquet on the victim’s leg. He was then transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, but there was no update on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on Northern’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.