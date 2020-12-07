Suspect sought in Clarksville Chinese restaurant homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators need your help in identifying a suspect wanted for a homicide that occurred at the King Mao restaurant on Needmore Road in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, the crime occurred on December 2. Details about the victim and what led up to the homicide were not immediately given.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing black clothing and as surgical-style face mask.

If anyone recognizes the clothes the suspect was wearing as belonging to someone who may live in the area of the crime or has any other information regarding the crime, you’re asked to contact Detective Carlton at Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5172, Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.