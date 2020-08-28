Suspect sought in burglary at Bordeaux market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police detectives are working to identify a man who burglarized a market in Bordeaux Tuesday.

The man broke out a window to get into the Friends Market on Clarksville Pike around 2 a.m., according to Metro police.

He reportedly took money from the cash registers before running away.

He appears to be in his 40s and was wearing a black hat with yellow lettering, a black T-shirt with the number 11 in blue on the front and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.