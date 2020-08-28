Suspect sought in burglary at Bordeaux market

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police detectives are working to identify a man who burglarized a market in Bordeaux Tuesday.

The man broke out a window to get into the Friends Market on Clarksville Pike around 2 a.m., according to Metro police.

He reportedly took money from the cash registers before running away.

He appears to be in his 40s and was wearing a black hat with yellow lettering, a black T-shirt with the number 11 in blue on the front and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

Clarksville Pike market burglary
Clarksville Pike market burglary
Clarksville Pike market burglary

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories